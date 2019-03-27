Forest Park, GA (CBS46) Six months after the city's police chief left in a cloud of controversy, Forest Park named a new top cop.
Nathaniel Clark turned in his resignation Wednesday as Chief of Police in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to take the job here.
Clark has 33 years experience in law enforcement, including time as a criminal investigator for the Fulton County District Attorney's Office in Atlanta.
Last September, Dwayne Hobbs was ousted from the job as Forest Park's chief after 22 years on the job, and 45 years on the force. The city council voted to remove him after some city employees claimed residents were being racially targeted by the police department. Hobbs told CBS46 the complaints were investigated and found to be unsubstantiated.
Nathanial Clark may have left his previous job, but he still has to be approved by the Forest Park city council. That vote will take place on April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.