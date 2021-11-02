FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) – The Forest Park Police Department is planning to host a winter coat drive for children in need in its community.
Starting on Nov. 1, the department is accepting donations of all sizes of new and clean, gently used winter coats, hats, scarves, gloves, and new socks. Donations can be dropped off at the Forest Park Police Department on Cash Memorial Boulevard from 8:00 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The drop off box is placed in the front lobby of the police department.
During school hours additional drop off locations can be found at the following:
- Huie Elementary, 1260 Rock Cut Rd, Forest Park, GA 30297
- Fountain Elementary, 5215 West St, Forest Park, GA 30297
- Edmonds Elementary, 4495 Simpson Rd, Forest Park, GA 30297
“After receiving information from a social worker about the need for coats and winter items for local children, Forest Park Police Department immediately responded by launching this initiative. We are excited about the coat drive as well as the opportunity to give back. Helping our community is something we strive to do every day,” said Sgt. A. Zackery.
For more information, please contact Sgt. Zackery at 404-366-7280 ext. 109 or send an email here.
