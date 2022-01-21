FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — The Forest Park Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a bank in their area.
Police say it happened shortly before 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at the SunTrust Bank on Forest Parkway.
The man reportedly gave a note to a bank teller demanding money. He then left the bank with an undisclosed amount.
The thief is approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall and was wearing a mask and all black clothing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141 or the FBI Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
