FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — Forest Park Police are looking for missing 16-year-old Leonna Whitfield, who was last seen around noon Oct. 28.
According to the police department, her last known location was Park at Ft. Gillem Apartments on Holland Park Drive in Forest Park near Highway 42.
Whitfield is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has a light complexion and double ear piercings. She was last seen wearing black pants with colored stripes on the side and her hair may be in two French braids of puff balls.
If you see the missing girl, call 911 immediately or the Forest Park Police Department 404-366-4141.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.