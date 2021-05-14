ATLANTA (CBS46) -- With gas shortages on the road to recovery, there is another commodity that is next on the list, many local grocers are limiting sales of chicken.
“It’s so much at this point you can’t even, pears could fall from the sky at this point, we just don’t know, expect the unexpected,” said shopper Erin wells.
Many have taken to social media to express their shock and let others know that stores are limiting the amount of chicken customers can buy.
Forget the gas shortages, now it's about the #chicken #shortage 😳. Stores in the metro and around Georgia are now limiting the amount of chicken people can buy. Details @cbs46 #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/kWbKlZKToh— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) May 14, 2021
Kroger posting signs metro wide that only 5 fresh or frozen chicken products are now allowed.
“It makes sense because people will hoard, they would buy deep freezers just to hold the chicken they would hoard,” said Erin.
"I would say before March of last year I would say they are overreacting but um toilet paper," said Shopper Bruce Janzen.
Tyson chicken, one of the country’s largest suppliers of poultry, said there are several reasons for the shortage, including their roosters under performing, blaming it on the breed they chose.
They also said the Texas cold snap that came through hurt production.
Also a rise in popularity of Chicken sandwiches at fast food outlets is contributing to the shortage.
Kroger telling CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy in a statement:
"Kroger has a strong poultry supply chain but placed a temporary limit on chicken purchases in the Atlanta Division to prevent panic buying."
The exhausted public guessing what could possibly be next.
“Mmm, chicken I mean the only thing that goes with chicken is waffles, so waffles,” said Bruce.
“So a wheat shortage, corn shortage?” asked CBS46 Jamie Kennedy.
“Yeah exactly,” said Bruce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.