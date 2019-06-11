ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The city of Atlanta has received another subpoena related to former Mayor Kasim Reed's administration, this time targeting former Chief Financial Officer Jim Beard.
According to documents, federal investigators are requesting records related to at least six firearms registered to Beard, including two Glock handguns and two AR 15 rifles.
They're also requesting all employment, compensation and tax documents from Beard's time at City Hall, as well as two invoices.
Last summer, federal investigators requested eight years of city records including purchasing card information, travel records, and payments all related to the Reed administration.
None of the cabinet members that served under Reed are currently serving as cabinet members in current Mayor Kesha Lance Bottoms' administration.
