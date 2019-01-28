ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Evelyn Katrina Taylor-Parks has been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to accept bribe payments. At the time of the crimes, Parks served as Atlanta's Deputy Chief of Staff to Mayor Kasim Reed.
“In order to regain trust in our local government, we will continue to investigate and recommend criminal charges against those who engage in corrupt governmental practices,” said Thomas J. Holloman, Special Agent in Charge, IRS- Criminal Investigation. “The sentence handed down today should deter those who seek to peddle political influence and access for personal financial gain while in a public service position.”
According to evidence presented in court, Parks met privately with a vendor on multiple occasions. The vendor paid Parks thousands of dollars and paid for various services on Parks’ behalf, while seeking work with the City of Atlanta.
In total, Parks admitted to taking bribe payments from the vendor on 7 or 8 occasions, where each bribe was between $1,500 and $2,000. Parks also received from the vendor a Louis Vuitton handbag, a cruise to Mexico, and a trip to Chicago.
Parks never disclosed her ongoing financial relationship with the vendor and/or the vendor’s firm on her Financial Disclosure Statements to the City Atlanta. As a result, from January to July 2013, the City of Atlanta issued payments of $19,900, $11,750, $15,000, $17,200, and $36,149 to the vendor’s firm.
Parks pleaded guilty to a criminal information charging her with one count of conspiratorial bribery. She was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay approximately $15,000 in restitution.
