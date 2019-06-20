ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Atlanta Sports Council honored Dikembe Mutombo with its 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award not only for his impact on the NBA, but around the world through his foundation.
Mutombo grew up the Democratic Republic of the Congo – one of 12 children.
“I grew up very poor,” he said.
But he credits his father – a teacher- for pushing him to get the best education he could - so he moved to the U.S. to attend college.
He barely spoke English when he arrived on the campus of one of the most prestigious schools in the country.
“I think what guided me in my life not just by having beautiful parents - mom and dad – I think education was most important and that's what kept me going,” he said.
At 7’2 tall, it was no surprise he was recruited to play basketball for one of the giants---Coach John Thompson of the Georgetown Hoyas.
He graduated with a dual degree.
“I tried to represent also the value of education I received from Georgetown University. It helped me to be a global citizen,” Mutombo said.
He’s credited with being one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players of all time.
“When I came to the league, I made a decision on what i want to become,” said Mutombo. “It was to go out and play the game of basketball with my best ability. And becoming one of the best defense player that ever played this game.”
He played 18 professional seasons, where he was drafted as the fourth pick to the Denver Nuggets.
He then went on to play for the Atlanta Hawks for give seasons before being traded to the Philadelphia 76's, the New Jersey Nets, the New York Knicks and blocked his final shots with the Houston Rockets before retiring.
“Every year I play here for the Hawks I was happy. I never thought I was going to be traded by the Atlanta Hawks, but at the same token I came to understand it was part of my business,” Mutombo said.
He retired second on the NBA’s career blocked shots list-and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Mutombo has never stopped giving back and is known for his humanitarian efforts around the world, including a $29 million hospital he opened in the Congolese capital and named after his mother. He donated $23 million from his own pocket to make it happen.
“I thought maybe the hospital would be a great place where it would allow people to come in and yet their life had been saved.
Mutombo said he’s honored to receive the award, which was presented at a special ceremony at The Foundary at Puritan Mill.
“I was very thankful, so grateful. I thanks almighty God to be honored by this beautiful center of Atlanta,” he said.
