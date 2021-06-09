ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed filed paperwork Tuesday for a 2021 mayoral election bid.
Reed becomes the first mayor since Jackson to seek a third term in office. It comes as he has been increasingly outspoken about the critical surge in crime in Atlanta and after months of speculation about him entering the race.
Political public relations strategist, David Johnson, was certain last month that Reed would run. Following Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' announcement that she would not see reelection, he talked to CBS46's Hayley Mason about who he thinks would jump into the race.
"Some of the names that I think will probably jump in, former mayor Kasim Reed of course," he said.
The first to announce a run for mayor was city council president Felicia Moore, earlier this year. After the mayor’s announcement, Moore held a virtual press conference.
“I am dedicated to being the next mayor for the City of Atlanta and continuing on and focusing on this race to make our city safer and better,” Moore said, adding that her campaign has raised nearly $500,000 so far from supporters, 82% of whom live in Atlanta.
Former Executive Counsel to the City, Sharon Gay, also issued a statement about her run for the seat following the mayor's announcement.
"My commitment to make public safety a top priority and to bring a new vision and smart, honest and effective management to City government to the benefit of all Atlantans is as strong today as it will be when I am elected mayor,” Gay wrote to CBS46.
City Council member Antonio Brown has also announced he is entering the mayoral race.
Reed served in the state House and Senate from 1998 to 2002 and was Shirley Franklin’s campaign manager during her 2001 campaign. He became Atlanta mayor in 2010 and was elected to a second term in 2013.
During his tenure, a federal corruption investigation began involving several members of his administration. His chief procurement officer and a deputy chief of staff were convicted of bribery, and his chief financial officer has been indicted on fraud and weapons charges.
Reed was the subject of outrage in 2018 when it was revealed that he gave out half-a-million dollars in bonuses to a few favorites just before he left office.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
