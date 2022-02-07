ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday that she will be joining CNN as a Political Commentator.
In a tweet, Bottoms said, " As a FAMU student, I applied for the coveted VJ program at CNN and didn’t get in. To now join the team nearly 30 years later is a reminder that a dream deferred is never a dream denied."
