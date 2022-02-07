Virus Outbreak Atlanta Mask Lawsuit

FILE - In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate Democrats' Special Committee on the Climate Crisis on Capitol Hill in Washington. A judge plans to hear arguments Tuesday, July 28, 2020, on an emergency request by Georgia’s governor to stop Atlanta from enforcing a mandate to wear a mask in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic while a lawsuit on the issue is pending. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

 Andrew Harnik

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday that she will be joining CNN as a Political Commentator.

In a tweet, Bottoms said, " As a FAMU student, I applied for the coveted VJ program at CNN and didn’t get in. To now join the team nearly 30 years later is a reminder that a dream deferred is never a dream denied."

Stay with CBS46 News for the latest.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.