ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Former Atlanta Police Officer Matthew Johns was sentenced to 20 years to serve five in Fulton County Court, on Monday.

Johns previously pleaded guilty to assaulting an unarmed teen during a traffic stop in 2016. Johns had been with the Atlanta Police Department for nine years when he was seen on dash camera and body camera video kicking then 15-year-old Antraveious Payne on September 16th, 2016.

Prosecutors with the Fulton District Attorney’s Office say that Payne was riding in a stolen car when several officers pulled the driver over. Prosecutors say that Payne surrendered to authorities by lying on his stomach on the pavement with his arms outstretched, showing he did not have a weapon. The teen was hospitalized with bleeding in his mouth, cuts, a neck strain and a concussion.

Paul L. Howard, Jr. District Attorney of Fulton County, issued the following statement:

“While criminal justice systems across this country struggle to investigate, prosecute, and hold police officers accountable, in Fulton County a law enforcement officer pleaded guilty today. There were no demonstrations or marches by concerned citizens, no chants, or any destruction of property. It was not necessary because the criminal justice system did exactly what concerned citizens demand of it; fairness, transparency, and action. "The case was investigated by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. No special prosecutor from another jurisdiction was required. The case was indicted by a citizen grand jury from Fulton County and moved forward to the Superior Court Bench for final disposition. Once the case was received, the judges did not recuse themselves or appoint a Senior Judge to handle the matter. Neither did they issue some arbitrary immunity order blocking the State from moving forward. The police officers involved provided dash cam video which captured the entirety of the incident. Once the officers viewed the tape, they stated their colleague and fellow officer was wrong and agreed to testify against him. The officer was fired, not placed on administrative leave by his very own police chief, his own peers. Today, he accepted responsibility and entered a guilty plea. Today, the Fulton County Criminal Justice System worked!”

Johns pleaded guilty to all eight counts in the indictment, which included: