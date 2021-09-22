ATLANTA (CBS46) — A former youth minister in Bartow County is facing sexual abuse charges.
The Floyd County Police Department says two adults came forward earlier this year to disclose they were sexually abused as children.
Police arrested 42-year-old Christopher Matthew Codding for two felony counts of s of aggravated child molestation, which allege he committed sex acts with two pre-teen boys. He was released in August on a
$30,000 bond, with conditions that he wear an ankle monitor, have no contact with minors and be confined to his home.
Codding has been a youth pastor at a church in Bartow County for 15 years and also worked in the medical profession. Additionally, he was connected to a youth summer camp in Blue Ridge and operated a youth ministry for boys called Rock On, which accepted pre-teen and teen boys from across the state.
Codding was previously a foster parent and was employed as a radiologic technician and instructor at a local technical college at the time of his arrest. He reportedly traveled to Baltimore frequently for work.
Investigators are concerned they may be more victims due to his access to children for more than a decade. It is not uncommon for victims of sexual abuse to remain silent through childhood and come forward as adults.
Anyone who has information about other potential victims should call Floyd County Police Investigator Amy Nails at detective@floydcountyga.org or call 706-314-0756.
