ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A former CBS 46 reporter, Dontaye Carter, tells us he is still processing a highway accident that could have been deadly.
Carter says he was driving on 285 South Saturday night when a tire smashed his windshield, sending glass all over him and his car.
"I don't know who's been praying for me. Like I mean really, really praying," said Carter in a cell phone video recorded shortly after the accident. "There's glass all over this thing. I could feel it hit me just all over my hands, everything. It's all over the seat, you see it all over the floor. It's all over me."
Carter says he was in route to a Mother's Day event and driving on the highway near the Hollowell exit.
"Before I know it, I saw the car in the front of me rolling over a tire and it just shot at me. It came at me so quick I didn't know how to respond."
He says he filed an insurance claim. Since it happened so fast, he could not make out the details of the truck where the tire came from.
Carter tells us it's not about the damage done but what could have happened to him.
"I could have had my daughter in the car, my wife could have been in the car," he said. "I'm just grateful that my windshield held up. I've been thanking god all week."
