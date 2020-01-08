CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A former Cherokee County firefighter has passed away after injuries sustained battling a blaze in Missouri.
Chuck McCormick, who worked for the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services from 2014 until 2017, passed away on January 5 after he was injured battling a blaze in Peculiar, Missouri.
Peculiar is about 35 miles south of Kansas City.
McCormick began working with the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services on October 27, 2014. He worked out of Fire Station 22 on Bells Ferry Road, near Bridgemill.
“I was deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Mr. McCormick. He came to work with us in October of 2014. He had successfully completed our recruit training and had advanced up to Fire Apparatus Operator up until the time he resigned from Cherokee Fire in 2017 moving to Missouri," said Cherokee County Fire Chief Tim Prather in a Facebook post. "I understand that Mr. McCormick was very respected by fellow firefighters and had established personal relationships with Cherokee Fire personnel that continued up until his passing. We send our condolences out to the family of Mr. McCormick.”
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with medical and funeral expenses.
