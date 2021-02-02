A former Atlanta city council-member Mary Norwood announced Tuesday that she will run for the city's open eighth district seat.
Norwood released the following statement:
Today I’m announcing that I am a candidate for Atlanta City Council District 8.
I am running because there are many challenges facing our City and now, more than ever, we need leadership, vision and courage in our elected representatives.
One of the most important issues that must be addressed is public safety. We must treat violent crime as a crisis. We must protect our neighborhoods, families and businesses with more police officers on the street, a recruitment plan that brings in the best and the brightest, and improve morale with new APD leadership.
We must improve city services and fix our streets, roads and sidewalks.
We must address our zoning and development codes so that our neighborhoods and quality life are protected, which includes protections for our Tree Canopy.
It has been my pleasure to have served our City on the Atlanta City Council for three terms, and I would like to continue my service for the upcoming term.
I, along with other residents of District 8, appreciate the work that our Councilmember JP Matzigkeit has done representing us during the last four years. With his announcement yesterday that he is not seeking another term, I have made the decision that I would run.
To District 8 Atlanta residents, I hope to win your support and be able to join colleagues on the Atlanta City Council working hard to serve you.
