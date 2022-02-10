ATLANTA (CBS46) — A former Clayton County inmate has filed a $25 million wrongful death lawsuit against Sheriff Victor Hill on allegations that she was denied medical attention during her 2019 pregnancy resulting in the death of her child.
In the lawsuit, Tiana Hill, who was an inmate at the jail from September 2019 to February 2020, noted she repeatedly requested prenatal care throughout her pregnancy. but received no medical attention.
In December, Hill was admitted into the jail infirmary despite allegedly requesting to be taken to the hospital. Thirteen hours following her admittance, Hill gave birth to her baby who was promptly taken to the hospital for care.
The child died days later on Jan. 3. Now, Hill says she is suing jail administrators, agents who denied care, supervisors, her assigned doctor Charles Clopton and Sheriff Victor Hill who ran the jail at the time of the incident.
He now faces a trial on federal charges that accuse him of violating the civil rights of jail inmates in Clayton County by putting detainees in restraint chairs for hours as a form of punishment.
The longtime sheriff has asked the Georgia Supreme Court to consider reinstating his position.
