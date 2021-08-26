COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A former band director at North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw has been indicted in connection with a more than three-year sexual relationship with a student, authorities said.
Craig Godfrey was indicted on several counts of child molestation including: one count of aggravated child molestation, three counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual exploitation of a child and three counts of distribution of obscene material.
The student in question was a sophomore at North Cobb Christian when the relationship started. They are now an adult.
Police said they found evidence of physical contact and that Godfrey and the student had exchanged "communication and explicit photos" on a social media app.
Godfrey, who was 38 at the time, was arrested back in January 2021. An arrest warrant shows he received messages in 2016 on Snapchat that showed the student "in the nude."
The warrant mentioned that Godfrey "knowingly asked for these pictures," from the student, who "he knew to be under the age of 15."
Both text and voice conversations that were sexual in nature were documented in 2016 between he and the student.
Between March 2016 and May 2019, the warrant also said Godfrey and the student carried out sex acts multiple times while on the North Cobb Christian campus.
In February of this year, Godfrey bonded out of Cobb jail for $50,000, after 22 days in custody.
