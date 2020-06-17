ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fl. (CBS46) A funeral will be held Saturday for a Lawrenceville native and former collegiate baseball player killed after being struck by a boat while wake boarding in Florida.
According to the Pensacola News Journal, 25 year-old Brandon Jacob Harmon of Pensacola, was was pronounced dead Saturday shortly after he was struck by a boat operated by Walker O'Connor, 26, who has since been arrested on suspicion of boating under the influence.
Harmon graduated in 2013 from Millcreek High School in Hoschton before going on to star at the University of West Florida, where he hit .322 with 81 runs, 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 57 RBI.
Funeral services are scheduled in Wetumpka, Alabama on June 20th beginning at 1 p.m.
Those who would like to give a gift to honor Brandon are asked to make a Memorial Contribution to Millcreek High School Baseball Team: Attn: CoachDougJones@www.millcreekhawksbaseball.com
