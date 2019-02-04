MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) – A former Henry County corrections officer pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation.
Saul Torrella Rodriguez, 38, was sentenced to 18 years with the first 15 years to serve in the state prison system. Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian J. Amero also ordered Rodriguez to register as a sex offender for life and have no contact with the victim.
“This resolution was supported by the victim and her family. They told the judge they have peace in their lives now that the defendant entered a guilty plea and was sentenced,” Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo said.
Rodriguez pleaded guilty to touching the private areas of a child under the age of 16. The incidents occurred in 2013 and 2014 at a home in Stockbridge.
Rodriguez previously worked as a corrections officer for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office before moving to Florida. The victim was acquainted with Rodriguez and was not affiliated with his employment.
