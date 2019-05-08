May 25th will mark the 22nd anniversary of Lorrie Ann Smith's murder.
Smith was found shot to death in her family's south Fulton County home. Her case went cold but after two decades an arrest was made.
“I can tell you the first 10 years I prayed every day that The Lord would let us know who this was,” said Smith’s sister Dana Bogenschutz. “But that prayer wasn't answered. But in God's time, our prayer was answered 21 years later.”
In November, Jerry Lee. Sr was arrested and charged with Smith's murder. He lived around the corner and DNA from the scene matched his.
“He's had 21 years of freedom,” Bogenschutz told reporter Ashley Thompson. “Lorrie can't speak for herself. She put up a fight. Thankfully she put up a fight and left evidence.”
Lee was denied bond in December. After his case was assigned to a new judge, he requested another bond hearing. In April, Judge Rachel Krause granted him a $150,000 bond. He was released from jail on May 5th.
“The defense was saying that well he's going blind and he needed the cataract surgery and he couldn't get that in jail and he also had high blood pressure and diabetes,” Bogenschutz explained.
According to court documents, Lee is not supposed to have any contact with Smith's family. He's required to wear an ankle monitor, can’t leave the state without written permission from the court and has an 11 p.m. curfew.
“None of us like it,” said Bogenschutz. “We were all disappointed. It's disheartening.”
CBS46 received the following statement from Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard:
“On April 22, 2019, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office strongly objected to the issuance of bond to murder defendant, Jerry Lee, Sr. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Rachel Krause took the matter under advisement and issued a $150,000 bond to the defendant on April 29, 2019. For more than 20 years, the defendant hid from the law and concealed his participation in the brutal murder of Ms. Lorrie Ann Smith. For that reason, my office strenuously objected to the issuance of bond; however, Judge Krause ultimately granted it, and like the family members and friends of Ms. Smith, it is my sincere hope that the defendant shows up for his day in court.”
