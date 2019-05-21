DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Former DeKalb County Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton showed no emotion in a Federal courtroom Tuesday as she plead not guilty to extortion and bribery with her attorney by her side.
“It’s my understanding and expectation that we will prove that she is innocent of these charges,” Barnes Sutton’s Attorney Bret Williams said.
Barnes Sutton is accused of demanding bribes during her term as an elected official. The alleged wrongdoing took place five years ago when the county hired a contractor to complete an expansion project at the Snapfinger Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“I don’t know why they took so long to bring the charges. When you ask me my own thoughts about it I would say well obviously they didn’t think at the time they received the tapes that that was good enough,” Williams said.
The 14-page criminal indictment reveals evidence of audio recordings and states that Barnes Sutton received at least two payments of $500.
In one case the transcript reads:
PUBLIC OFFICIAL 1: ...HE'S SUPPOSED TO GIVE YOU 500, AND I, I'M NOT IN THAT.
BARNES SUTTON: THEN HOW DO I GET IT?
PUBLIC OFFICIAL 1: THAT'S UP TO YOU AND HIM.
In a separate incident the transcript reads:
BARNES SUTTON: I DON'T WANT TO BE SITTING IN THE RESTAURANT AND HE PUTS SOMETHING IN MY HAND.
“That’s not the whole tape and we all know that,” Williams said.
Still, Federal agents arrested Barnes Sutton early Tuesday morning at her Stone Mountain home. She was not given the opportunity to turn herself in. But, was given a $25,000 signature bond and then released.
“She’s not going anywhere. Half the county knows where she is at and the other half doesn’t care so the fact that you need to send three agents at 6 am in the morning to arrest this woman strikes me that you could have quite easily had her surrender,” Williams said.
Barnes Sutton was ordered by the judge not to leave the metro Atlanta area for any reason. If convicted, her attorney said it's unlikely she would have to serve the maximum sentence of 50-years in prison.
Click here to read the full indictment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.