STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) Former DeKalb County commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton is facing federal charges after being arrested at her home in Stone Mountain early Tuesday morning.
Barnes Sutton, 59, is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning. She had been out of office for two and a half years.
The charges against Barnes Sutton have not been made public as they're in a sealed indictment.
Her case is being handled by the Department of Justice's Public Integrity Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.