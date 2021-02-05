A former Forsyth County deputy was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for sexual assault.
According to the GBI, former deputy Nicholas Maddox, 34, of Dawsonville, was booked into the Forsyth County jail for sexual assault by a person of supervisory or disciplinary authority, O.C.G.A.16-6-5.1 (b)(3).
The GBI reported investigators were contacted on May 26, 2020 after there were allegations Maddox was sexually involved with a Forsyth County inmate while working in the jail in 2015.
Maddox bonded out of jail and the case will now be reviewed by the Bell-Forsyth Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution.
