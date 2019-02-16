CLAYTON COUNTY. GA (CBS46) A year after being arrested and charged with theft and a violation of oath, former Clayton County Deputy Edward Hobbs has turned himself in.
The former deputy, who resigned last year, failed to return a computer and cell phone that was confiscated from a suspect more than a year ago.
Prior to Hobbs resignation, he was arrested for insurance fraud and forgery in 2018 when he forged a letter from his supervisor and filed a false claim following a car accident. According to the Clayton County DA's Office, Hobbs was in an unmarked sheriff's car when he was rear-ended by a woman. Neither Hobbs or the woman were injured, nor was there damage to either vehicle.
Later, Hobbs went to hospital but failed to report the incident to the sheriff's office. Instead, he contacted the lady's insurance company to file a claim, stating that he was unable to work for a period of time.
All arrest cases made by Hobbs are now under investigation by the sheriff's office and DA's office.
