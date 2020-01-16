ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gwinnett County Deputy has been charged and indicted by a federal grand jury for unnecessarily assaulting a female inmate in and writing a false incident report to justify the use of force.
Former Deputy Aaron S. Masters, 27, was assigned to the Rapid Response Team (RRT) at the Gwinnett County Jail when the incident occurred in 2018.
“We recognize that corrections officers have a difficult job as they maintain order and protect inmates in our district's prisons and county jails,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “However, this deputy sheriff must be held accountable for allegedly abusing his authority by committing a violent and unnecessary assault on an inmate, and then writing a false report to cover up the incident.”
The RRT was a specialized unit that resolved high-risk incidents and provided general assistance in maintaining order in the jail.
On August 20, 2018, Masters, without justification, is alleged to have repeatedly struck an inmate in the face with his closed fist, injuring her.
Following the assault, Masters wrote a report about the encounter in which he falsely claimed that the physical force was necessary to gain the inmate’s compliance.
Sheriff Butch Conway expressed his dismay at the time of the incident saying, “Our deputies work hard every day to provide a safe community for citizens, inmates and staff alike. There’s no room for a quick temper in this job and this behavior will not be tolerated.”
Aaron Masters was employed by the sheriff’s office for three years and had no disciplinary history prior to this incident.
