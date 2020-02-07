A former Eatonton police officer is behind bars facing murder charges in connection to his wife’s death.
According to a press release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s office, former officer Michael Perrault was arrested for murder on Wednesday night after he reportedly told investigators that his wife committed suicide.
The press release stated that days before Perrault’s arrest, Perrault reportedly told his supervisor his wife, Amanda, had committed suicide.
Six days prior to Perrault’s murder arrest, Perrault was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested and charged with domestic battery and cruelty to a child. He received a $1500 bond for the domestic violence charge.
After Perrault’s murder arrest, he was not granted bond and is currently at the Putnam County Jail, officials reported.
