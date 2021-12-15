ATLANTA (CBS46) — A former Emory law student is suing the school, claiming se was discriminated against following her rape accusations.
The student says a male classmate sexually assaulted her at her apartment in 2018. The lawsuit argues that Emory violated federal regulations with how it responded to the rape report.
The female student eventually transferred to another university to finish law school. We reached out to Emory for comment but have not received a response so far.
