ATLANTA (CBS46)— A former part-time/temporary employee at Emory Autism Center has been arrested after graffiti, racial slurs and swastikas were discovered Aug. 9 at the center.
The man was identified as Roy Lee Gordon Jr., according to DeKalb County Sheriff's Department and Emory Police Department. The warrant for Gordon was issued Aug. 20.
“This case was a priority for our entire department, including our security systems team,” says Emory Police Chief Cheryl D. Elliott. “I’m proud of the work from the team and our law enforcement partners to recognize the sensitivity of this case to our community and bring a resolution.”
