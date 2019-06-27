ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A former Equifax employee has been sentenced for insider trading.
Jun Ying, 44, received four months in federal prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $117,000 in restitution and $55,000 in fines.
Ying served as a chief information officer for Equifax. Investigators say he pocketed nearly one million dollars in stock he cashed in, days before the company announced a massive data breach.
Officials say Ying knew about the breach and knew the stock would plummet as soon as the breach was announced.
“Ying thought of his own financial gain before the millions of people exposed in this data breach even knew they were victims,” U.S. Attorney BJay Pak wrote in a press release.
“He abused the trust placed in him and the senior position he held to profit from inside information,” he said.
During the summer of 2017, Equifax experienced a data breach, where hackers acquired the names, social security numbers, birth dates, and addresses of over 145 million Americans. On September 7, 2017, Equifax publicly announced the data breach, which caused its stock price to plunge.
“If company insiders don’t follow the rules that govern all investors, they will face the consequences for their actions. Otherwise the public’s trust in the stock market will erode,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.
“The FBI will do everything in its power to stop anyone who takes unfair advantage of their insider knowledge,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.