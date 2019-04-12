Judge's gavel
Source: MGN online

Macon, GA (CBS46) Former NFL player Kenneth Tippins will spend the next several years behind bars after being convicted of dealing cocaine.

Tippins, 52, was sentenced on Wednesday to serve 151 months in prison and three years probation after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Tippins was already on probation when he was caught. At the time he was arrested, Tippins had 612 grams of cocaine on him.

He was born in Adel, Georgia and played collegiate football at Middle Tennessee State University. 

After going undrafted, he was signed as a free agent by the Dallas Cowboys, where he played one season before signing with Atlanta in 1990.

He played with the Falcons until 1995.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.