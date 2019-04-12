Macon, GA (CBS46) Former NFL player Kenneth Tippins will spend the next several years behind bars after being convicted of dealing cocaine.
Tippins, 52, was sentenced on Wednesday to serve 151 months in prison and three years probation after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Tippins was already on probation when he was caught. At the time he was arrested, Tippins had 612 grams of cocaine on him.
He was born in Adel, Georgia and played collegiate football at Middle Tennessee State University.
After going undrafted, he was signed as a free agent by the Dallas Cowboys, where he played one season before signing with Atlanta in 1990.
He played with the Falcons until 1995.
Kenneth Tippins, 52, Adel, was sentenced by Judge Louis Sands, 151 months in prison, 3 yrs probation for Possession W/ Intent to Distribute Cocaine. Mr. Tippins was serving 10 yrs. probation on a drug charge at the time of his arrest & admitted to having 612 grams to distribute.— US Attorney MDGA (@USAO_MDGA) April 12, 2019
