ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several Georgia college football players will be competing in Super Bowl LIII Sunday. One of those players includes Trent Brown, a former football player for Georgia Military College.
Brown is an offensive tackle for the New England Patriots.
The Albany native played for GMC in 2011 as an offensive tackle before gaining a spot on the University of Florida football team. He was drafted into the NFL in 2015 and selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 7th round.
"I never had a plan B, either football or basketball had to work, and luckily football did," Brown said. "This is my first time even in the post season, period. It still hasn't really hit me yet that I'm about to play in the Super Bowl but it'll probably hit me Saturday night or early Sunday."
Brown said the overall experience has been fun and he hopes it wont be his last.
