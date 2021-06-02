ATLANTA (CBS46)—A former Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners has announced he intends to run for Goergia's top election job.
According to a press release, Dr. John Eaves, is tossing his hat in the race to become Georgia’s next secretary of state. Eaves, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Atlanta in 2017, served as Chair of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners from 2007 until he resigned in August 2017. In 2017, Eaves resigned as chairman to focus on his mayoral campaign.
In his announcement seeking to become Georgia's next secretary of state, Eaves said “Georgia has been a battleground for partisan bickering surrounding voter access and claims of fraud. I am prepared to fight to make our state a model of democracy, where we honor everyone's right to vote, and we have systems in place to encourage greater voter access and election integrity. We have come to far to go back now.”
Dr. Eaves joins a crowded field for the job.
Before getting the Democratic nod, Dr. Eaves will have to defeat State Representative Bee Nguyen in a primary. According to her campaign, Nguyen made “history when she was elected as the first Asian American Democratic woman to the Georgia General Assembly in House District 89.” This was the seat held by former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Nguyen reported her campaign “priorities will be access, equity, & efficiency across all divisions.”
Expected to run a second term, current Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has not formally announced his reelection campaign. Raffensperger’s tenure has been marred in several high-profile incidents involving former President Donald Trump.
After Raffensperger certified President Joe Biden as the winner of Georgia’s 16 electoral votes during the 2020 presidential election, President Trump reportedly referred to Raffensperger as an "Enemy of the People".
Also, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a one-on-one interview with CBS46's Tracye Hutchins that county prosecutors are looking into a phone call between Raffensperger and Trump in which Trump is accused of attempting “to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia general election.”
Another candidate vying for the job, Georgia Republican Congressman Jody Hice. In a campaign speech, Congressman Hice announced he plans to run against Raffensperger during a primary. Rep. Hice, who represents Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, received Trump’s endorsement. Trump said in a statement, "I have 100% confidence in Jody to fight for Free, Fair, and Secure Elections in Georgia, in line with our beloved U.S. Constitution. Jody will stop the Fraud and get honesty into our Elections! Jody loves the people of Georgia, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement."
Former Republican Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle also said he is running for the secretary of state job.
His campaign released an announcement saying, “Running for Secretary of State in 2018 expanded David’s desire to champion Georgia’s industries and work to defeat election fraud. He has built a reputation as a respected leader on the Board of Directors for the Georgia Department of Economic Development as well as serving the Georgia Republican Party as Sixth District Chairman.”
The role of the secretary of state is to register voters, tracks annual corporate filings, grants professional licenses, and oversees the state's securities market.
