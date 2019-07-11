STATESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- United States Marshals Service arrested a former Bulloch County deputy after child pornography was discovered via a search warrant.
The investigation into former deputy Travis Tuenge of Statesboro, Georgia, began July 8, 2019. Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate an allegation of child molestation made against 43-year-old Tuenge.
As a result, Sheriff Brown relieved the deputy of his duties, placing him on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Tuenge resigned.
Law enforcement gathered evidence with a search warrant showing Tuenge was in possession of child pornography. He was arrested without incident and charged with sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography. He was booked at Bulloch County Jail.
The GBI continues to investigate the incident and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 5 Office at 912-871-1121.
