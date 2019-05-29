HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Former Georgia Senator Michael Williams has pleaded guilty to insurance fraud and will spend the next four years on probation.
Williams was sentenced to four years of probation on each of the two felony charges of insurance fraud and making false statements. He received an additional one year for the charge of making a false report.
In December of 2018, Williams was accused of scamming hundreds of thousands of dollars after he says his campaign office was robbed of computers. That claim was later discovered to be a lie.
Investigators say the servers were never stolen. As a result, Williams was also charged with falsely reporting a crime and making false statements.
During the gubernatorial campaign, Williams made headlines for his deportation bus tour.
In May of 2018, Williams said his tour was to shed a light on the “dangers of sanctuary cities and the overwhelming problem of illegal immigration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.