CARROLL COUNTY (CBS46)—It was a story that had everyone in a Georgia county whispering.
The explicit details would make any elementary-aged parent cringe: a Carroll County substitute teacher accused of committing a sexual act in front of her second-grade class.
CBS46’s Zac Summers covered the story in February 2021.
Authorities said Amelia Ressler, 30, of Carrollton, recorded herself committing the inappropriate act while she was a substitute teacher at Mt. Zion Elementary School in Carrollton.
Staffers alerted deputies and Ressler faced 19 counts of child molestation.
On Tuesday, Carroll County officials announced an additional arrest in the case.
“After Ressler’s arrest, the ongoing investigation revealed that Ressler’s boyfriend, Brent Matthew Vadovsky, age 32 was encouraging Ressler to take explicit videos of her performing sexual acts on herself while she worked around students,” according to a statement from the Carroll County sheriff’s office.
Officials said Vadovsky fled to Ohio after he found out detectives were investigating him in connection to Ressler’s case.
While in Ohio, police arrested Vadovsky, and officers transported him from Ohio to Carroll County, where he will also face 19 counts of child molestation.
