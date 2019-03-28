ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- CBS46 has learned of new allegations against fired Georgia Tech women's basketball coach MaChelle Joseph.
Joseph was fired Tuesday, March 26 after being on leave since February 27.
Although Joseph's attorney claims she was fired in retaliation for calling for gender equity in athletics; an independent investigation commissioned by Georgia Tech found she verbally, mentally and emotionally abused athletes and bullied them.
Former star player Niesha Butler is one of those players accusing Joseph of "physical, emotional, and even sexual harassment." Butler sent CBS46 Sports Anchor Fred Kalil a detailed statement through her attorney.
In Butler's statement sent exclusively to CBS46, she details two day road trips to North Carolina. Joseph was an assistant coach at Tech at the time. While in Joseph's hotel room, Butler said the coach " touched me in a very inappropriate way on my outer thigh and on my butt."
She continued by stating " after rebuffing her, she then informed me that my career was over and I would never play basketball at Georgia Tech again."
In a response to Butler's explosive allegations, an attorney for Joseph sent CBS46 the following statement:
My client, MaChelle Joseph categorically denies that anything like this ever happened. She stands by her statements in the response to the ”Confidential Investigation Report.”
