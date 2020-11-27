Former Georgia Chief Justice died from COVID-19

A former Chief Justice on Georgia’s Supreme Court has died.
According to a press release from the Georgia Supreme Court, former Chief Justice George H. Carley, 82, died late Thursday night from COVID-19.
He died at Emory Decatur Hospital.
Justice Carley was appointed to the Supreme Court of Georgia in 1993 by Governor Zell Miller.
Justice Carley was the first in Georgia history to serve as Presiding Judge and Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals, and as Presiding Justice and Chief Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court.
Besides his family, he loved two things: the Georgia Bulldogs and the Court. A stickler for protocol, he was known for never appearing in public without being “properly attired” in a coat and tie.
“We are devastated by the loss of Justice Carley, a beloved friend and colleague to so many of us,” Chief Justice Melton said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Sandy, his son, George H. Carley, Jr., and his two grandsons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.