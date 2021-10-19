ATLANTA (CBS46) — A former Georgia Southern football player, 23-year-old John Wesley Kennedy III, is missing and the Garden City Police Department is asking for help to find him.
Kennedy was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17 leaving his apartment off Kessler Avenue on foot.
Kennedy was a standout player at Benedictine Military School before joining the team at Georgia Southern. However, he was removed from the team in late 2020 after being arrested on gun and drug charges.
Police have received reports that he might be on Dean Forest Road and another sighting suggested he might be near Interstate 16 and Interstate 95 early this morning.
The police department is asking anyone with information to either call 9-1-1 or call Det. Wierenga at 912-944-7541.
