Former State Representative Vernon Jones is going after Governor Kemp, Stacey Abrams, and several major corporations.
Jones was fired up about MLB'S decision to pull the All-Star Game out of Truist Park.
Vernon Jones made it clear that he feels Stacy Abrams and Governor Brian Kemp should have done more to persuade Major League Baseball to keep the All-Star Game here in the peach state.
He said that this was really a loss for black vendors and businesses who were looking forward to fans spending money here after the pandemic.
Jones continued by saying that Georgians deserve better leadership in these moments.
“We're already reeling from the impact of the pandemic, and we would have hoped that our Governor would have been proactive instead of reactive in initiating communication in the best interest of Georgians that he serves. By communicating with Major League Baseball, communicating with Delta, and communicating with Coca-Cola."
CBS46 News asked Jones if he was going to run for Governor and he would not explicitly say yes, but he did say “stay tuned.”
