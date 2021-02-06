Former Georgia Tech and Detroit Lions wide receiver and local legend Calvin Johnson has officially been elected to the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.
Johnson's induction makes him the third Georgia Tech letterwinner to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, and also the first in 22 years. Megatron, as he was well known during his playing career, will join former Yellow Jackets Joe Guyon and Billy Shaw in the annals of football greatness.
The announcement came during Saturday night's NFL Honors ceremony, with the official enshrinement set for July.
Selected in the 2007 NFL Draft, Johnson was a star wide receiver at Georgia Tech from 2004-2006 before playing nine seasons for the NFL's Detroit Lions. In his career as a Lion, Johnson caught 731 passes for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns prior to his 2015 retirement. He also twice led the NFL in receiving yards in 2011 and 2012, made six Pro Bowl appearances from 2010-2015, found himself a three-time All-Pro selection between 2011-2013, and was named to the 2010's NFL all-decade team.
In addition to his other impressive accolades, Johnson holds the record for the highest receiving yards total during a three year stretch in league history with 5,137 yards from 2011-2013.
Johnson didn't just leave his historic mark on the NFL, he created a legacy of greatness during his three-year career at Georgia Tech. He was twice named a first-team all-American in 2005 and 2006, won the 2006 Biletnikoff Award as college football’s top receiver, holds season receiving records at Georgia Tech with 1,202 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2006, and still holds Yellow Jackets' career receiving records with 2,927 career yards and 28 career touchdowns.
Johnson's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame actually follows several other Hall of Fame experiences, as he was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2016, the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018, the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2019, and the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.
