ATLANTA (CBS46) — A former Glynn County district attorney was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of violation of oath and obstruction relating to the Ahmaud Arbery case.
The arrest comes after Jackie Johnson, 49, was indicted by a grand jury last week.
BREAKING: Former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson has been arrested after being charged with violation of oath and obstruction in the Ahmaud Arbery's murder case.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) September 8, 2021
According to the indictment, Johnson “violated the above provision of her oath of District Attorney by showing favor and affection to Greg McMichael during the investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.”
On Feb. 23, 2020, Arbery was out for a jog, according to his family, when he was allegedly targeted by father and son duo Travis and Gregory McMichael. In cell phone video released, Arbery is seen attempting to run around the McMichaels' white pick up truck and encountering one of the armed men.
In the video, Arbery is captured getting into a struggle with one of the men as three gunshots are heard. The 25-year-old then jogs a short distance before collapsing in the roadway.
In May 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked by the AG's office to investigate prosecutorial misconduct in the case.
Court filings would later reveal one of the first phone calls made by one of the suspects, Greg McMichael, after the apparent shooting of Arbery, was to Johnson, according to WTOC-TV 11.
The indictment accuses Johnson of hindering investigation efforts of two Glynn County Police Department officers by telling them that Travis McMichael was not placed under arrest the day Arbery was shot and killed.
The case will be prosecuted by Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr.
