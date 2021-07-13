ATLANTA (CBS46)—Former Governor Nathan Deal made it clear which Republican he wants to battle Senator Raphael Warnock for the senator’s currently held Senate seat.
On Monday, Deal endorsed Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black in Black's bid to defeat Reverend Warnock in the November 2022 election.
In an endorsement video, Deal said, “I’ve known Gary for over 20 years. We worked together for the entire time that I was governor. And he’s done a great job representing everyone in our state. That’s the kind of leadership we need in Washington. I support Gary Black, and I hope that you will also support and vote for Gary Black for the United States Senate.”
Deal served two terms as governor of Georgia, beating Jason Carter, former President Carter’s grandson, in 2014. In that race, Deal won just under 53% of the vote.
Deal’s endorsement comes as former football player, Herchel Walker, considers entering the race for the Republican nomination.
When Black entered the race, a spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Georgia issued the following statement: “Georgia’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate is shaping up to be a crowded race full of candidates who are completely out of touch with the challenges Georgians are facing,” said Dan Gottlieb, spokesman for the Democratic Party of Georgia. “Every candidate will spend this messy GOP free-for-all ignoring the needs of Georgia families, schools, and small businesses – and proving why they can’t be trusted to represent Georgians in the Senate.”
