ATLANTA (CBS46)--Atlanta police and Georgia State University police are working to track down men who robbed a current and former GSU student during two separate robberies in Downtown Atlanta.
The first robbery took place late Thursday night on Decatur Street and Collins Street.
A GSU spokesperson said a male student was walking alone, and two gunmen approached the student. The gunmen then demanded the student’s cell phone and backpack.
According to the spokesperson, the student complied and there were no injuries.
While police were investigating the Decatur Street robbery, less than one-half of a mile away, a former GSU student reported she was also robbed.
The second robbery took place on John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and Park Place in Downtown Atlanta.
In the second robbery, police said a former female student was walking with a current female student, just after midnight on Friday. Moments later, an armed man jumped out of a vehicle and demanded the former student’ wallet.
Both the current and former student ran, however, the former student fell down, injuring her wrist.
The former student told police the gunman then grabbed her hair and demanded her wallet. The former student complied, police said.
According to the victim, the gunman fired at least one shot during the ordeal.
Officials said they do not believe the robberies were committed by the same individual.
GSU police reported they are reviewing surveillance videos, and they have increased patrols in the area.
Anyone with information on any of the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
