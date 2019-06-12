GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A former Gwinnett County Police sergeant has been sentenced after being convicted of beating a motorist during a traffic stop in April of 2017.
Michael Bongiovanni, a former Sergeant with the department, was sentenced to 10 years with six months to be served in work release, five months of home confinement and the rest to be served on probation.
It all stems from a traffic incident on April 12, 2017.
Bongiovanni, employed as a sergeant at the time, pulled over Demetrius Hollins, who was driving without a license tag on Sugarloaf Parkway.
Bongiovanni radioed for backup after claiming he and Hollins were involved in a fight. Not long after, Bongiovanni radioed that he had taken Hollins into custody and he was charging him with obstruction of law enforcement, marijuana possession, driving with a suspended license and other offenses.
Several witnesses called police and told them Bongiovanni had used excessive force on Hollins and videos began circulating on social media.
Witnesses claimed Bongiovanni had struck Hollins while he had his hands up. They also claimed a second officer who had arrived on scene, later identified as officer Robert McDonald, running up with his gun drawn.
The witnesses said officer McDonald stomped on Hollins' head with his foot and placed the gun to Hollins' head.
All of these claims were not contained in Giovanni's police report of the incident.
After a review of the video, the department fired both Giovanni and McDonald.
On June 11, Bongiovanni entered a guilty plea to aggravated assault and battery.
The trial for former officer McDonald has not been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.