A former Gwinnett County insurance agent pleaded guilty to swindling business owners out of workers's compensation insurance coverage.
According to a spokesperson in the State Board of Workers’ Compensation office, Jeffrey A. Reichel, Sr., 62, operated Core Business Services, Inc. and Ironclad Insurance Agency from his Suwanee home.
In August 2018, the state received complaints that Reichel purchased a minimum workers’ compensation insurance policy for his business.
“The Enforcement Division alleges Reichel then sold certificates of insurance (COI) as a club membership benefit to multiple business owners. As a result, these business owners and the general contractors for whom they worked believed they had workers’ compensation insurance coverage. The evidence showed these business owners were uninsured. The investigation revealed that Reichel had stolen thousands of dollars from victims who were under the impression they had workers’ compensation insurance coverage,” according to a statement from the State Board of Workers’ Compensation office.
After Reichel’s arrest in 2019, agents said they upgraded his charges after the office received additional complaints that Reichels was still issuing fraudulent certificates.
On February 23, Reichel plead guilty to multiple felony counts of insurance fraud and theft by deception.
He was sentenced to serve seven years’ probation and he has to pay the victims over $26,000.00 in restitution.
