GWINNETT Co., GA (CBS46)—The U.S. Attorney’s office announced a former Gwinnett County Sheriff’s deputy will spend the next several years behind bars.
The U.S. Attorney’s office announced former Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Deputy Antione Riggins pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and making a false statement to cover up his drug crimes.
Riggins, 41, of Loganville, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison. After his release, he will receive five years of supervised release.
“Riggins put dangerous drugs back on the street after they had been seized by law enforcement,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak.
“He violated the most basic oath of officers to protect the public. His conviction and sentence is a victory for the rule of law, and it shows that there are severe consequences for abusing the public’s trust.”
According to U.S. Attorney Pak, in 2017 Riggins was a federally deputized task force officer with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI),while also employed with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.
Riggins was responsible for investigating drug trafficking cases and transporting seized drugs from HSI crime scenes to the GCSO evidence room.
In February 2017, HSI seized three kilograms of cocaine after a high-speed car accident on I-285.
Investigators identified the owner of the cocaine, however, the owner fled the scene of the crash.
Riggins was tasked with transporting the cocaine from the crime scene to the GCSO evidence vault, however, Riggins only checked in one kilogram of cocaine into evidence and not three.
In addition, Riggins did not secure a warrant for the arrest of the cocaine trafficker, and Riggins submitted falsified paperwork claiming the identity of the trafficker was unknown.
On another incident, in July 2017, HSI seized approximately six kilograms of methamphetamine from and Atlanta hotel , and agents tasked Riggins with transporting the methamphetamine to the GCSO evidence vault. However, the U.S. Attorney’s office reported none of the methamphetamine was checked into evidence.
In July 2017, HSI seized approximately six kilograms of methamphetamine from an Atlanta hotel room.
Riggins was tasked with transporting the methamphetamine to the GCSO evidence vault; however, none of the methamphetamine was checked into evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.