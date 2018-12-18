Snellville, GA (CBS46) A former Gwinnett County middle school teacher will spend the next 30 days in jail for biting a girl's butt.
According to the Gwinnett County Post, Jonathan Herbert pleaded guilty to battery, public drunkenness and bribery.
He was drunk on July 4 at Lake Lanier when he swam under the girl and bit her on her butt.
Herbert, a former teacher at Snellville Middle School, was intoxicated at the time of the incident.
In addition to 30 days in jail, Herbert is banned from teaching for at least five years.
