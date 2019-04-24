MURRAYVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) A former teacher at a Hall County high school has been arrested after allegedly sending inappropriate texts to a student.
Taylor James Guthrie, 26, was arrested on Monday and charged with furnishing obscene material to a minor.
The charges stem from an investigation that found Guthrie, a former teacher at Chestatee High School in Gainesville, sent unlawful texts to a 16 year-old female student in early March.
He was suspended from his teaching position as soon as the investigation began and Guthrie later turned in a letter of resignation on March 18.
Guthrie turned himself in to the Hall County Jail on Tuesday and has since posted bond.
No word on when he's expected in court.
