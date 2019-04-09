ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) NBA All-Star and former Hawks player Kyle Korver is taking a shot from the outside.
In an essay, entitled "Privileged" he describes his awakening to racial injustice and benefits attached to his whiteness.
I've been trying to write this for a while. https://t.co/Qkt8aoVtdE— Kyle Korver (@KyleKorver) April 8, 2019
"It's important that I'm trying to develop lenses that I'm trying to see things differently than I have in the past," said Korver.
In the article, he asks, "How can I, as a white man part of this systemic problem, become part of the solution?" He wants to start by educating himself and listening. Korver also says, "I know that, as a white man, I have to hold my fellow white men accountable."
Korver also discussed inequality and racial disparities in education, housing and unemployment. He says it's wrong, and it's the responsibility of anyone that's privileged to make it right.
