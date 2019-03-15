Henry County, GA (CBS46) A former Henry County Police officer who was caught on camera choking a former NFL player during an arrest in 2017 has been charged in the case.
Former Henry County Police officer David Rose has been charged with simple battery as a result of the controversial arrest in the parking lot of a Target location on Jonesboro Road in McDonough.
The situation started after police said former NFL player Desmond Marrow was involved in a road rage incident with two men after Marrow allegedly threw a coffee cup at their vehicle.
Marrow says he was only carrying a cell phone but he says officers thought he had a gun. A report says Marrow was kicking, head-butting and spitting at officers before he was slammed to the ground.
Rose was later identified as the officer who was choking Marrow in the video. He was placed on administrative leave before his termination.
Rose had been with the department for nearly three years.
Marrow, who attended the University of Toledo and played briefly in the NFL with the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, says one of his teeth was knocked out and he was choked until he was unconscious.
He was later arrested on charges of felony obstruction, aggressive driving and reckless driving.
Rose is scheduled to appear in a Henry County courtroom on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
